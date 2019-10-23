|
Lowell Lewton, 93, of Palmyra, Mo., passed away at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at his home. Lowell was born Aug. 8, 1926, in Barry, Ill., the son of Frank and Nellie Lewton. Lowell was a true entrepreneur, buying his first dump truck in 1942 while he was still in high school. When school was out, he would haul gravel at night. He bought his first semi when he was 22, hauling carcass beef from St. Joseph, Mo., to Chicago. He farmed locally and was a self-taught mechanic, a trait he passed on to his sons. In the late 1980s he moved to the North Carolina region, forming his own trucking company. He owned 18 refer semis, hauling into Los Angeles for Nestle Co., among others. His favorite story was getting stopped "going 105 mph down Grapevine Hill into L.A." That was the way Lowell liked life, "in the fast lane!" Lowell enjoyed his friends and acquaintances in the North Carolina area. Survivors include two sons, Larry (fiancé Karen Borrowman) and Jeff; and two daughters, Lisa (Vasu) Pandrangi and Marcia (Rod) Turner. Lowell is also survived by 16 grandchildren, Melissa (Lewton) Mallon, Shelley Lewton, Gregory Lewton, Kurt Lewton, Jason Lewton, Anna (Lewton) Lemon, Brian Lewton, Emily (Lewton) Gutierrez, Molly Lewton, Bharani (Pandrangi) Challah, Tera (Pandrangi) Bonar, Adam Pandrangi, Alex Pandrangi, Alex Turner, Aaron Turner and Austin Turner; and numerous great-grandchildren. One sister, Gloria Coultas of Beardstown, Ill., also survives. Lowell was preceded in death by one grandson, Alan Lewton. There will be no funeral services or visitation held.
