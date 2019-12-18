|
Loyd "Vincil" Sharpe, 85, of Dothan, Ala., and formerly of LaBelle, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his home. Vincil was born Aug. 28, 1934. He married Kathaleen Sharpe on June 12, 1968, near St. Louis. Vincil attended high school in Ewing, Mo., and college at what now is Truman State University, where he earned a master's degree in education. He taught in the Kirkwood school system for 28 years, where he also coached basketball. Vincil deeply valued faith, family, honesty, fairness, humility and discipline, and was an example of each. Survivors include his wife, Kathaleen, of 51 years; four children, Derek, Deron, Dwayne and Darrel; 10 grandchildren; his brother, Gary; and his sister, Nina McKenzie. Vincil was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Mary Sharpe; brothers, John, James Virgil and Darrel Leo; and sisters, Mary Francis Lillard and Georgia Felter. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ewing.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019