Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Lucille E. Winking, 94, of St. Vincent's Home, formerly of 608 Cedar, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the home.

She was born April 10, 1925, in Quincy, the daughter of Alfred H. and Margaret E. (Eing) Winking. She was a graduate of St. John Grade School and Quincy Notre Dame High School.

Lucille was a former longtime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Lucille had many occupations over the years. Her first job was at Quincy Specialty Co., where she made doctors' uniforms, among other things. She then went to Keifer Printing. From there, Lucille went to Omaha Nebraska Radio School, where she made radios and even made one for herself. She then went to United Airlines in Chicago and its school. After this, she went to LaGuardia Field Airport and worked at the airlines. When the war was over, and the boys were coming home, they took over those jobs, and so she came back to Quincy. Here, Lucille worked at Western Union Telegraph and then at PepsiCo until her retirement.

In her young and fun days, Lucille and her friends would meet at the Silver Moon Tavern and then to Settles Piano Bar on Eighth and State. They would stop by a few taverns and drink a beer. Then they would call a taxi and go home. Lucille also loved camping and traveling with friends.

Lucille is survived by several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, in Calvary Cemetery. There will be no visitation, but friends are invited to the graveside services.

Lucille will also be remembered at a Mass at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at St. Francis Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent's Home Activities Fund, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or to the K of C TV Mass for Shut-Ins. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 14 to June 16, 2019
