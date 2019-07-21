Lucille M. Schoenekase, 90, of Liberty, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home. She was born April 8, 1929, in Liberty, the daughter of Joseph Patrick and Irene (Schmidt) Ormond. She married Paul B. Schoenekase on Sept. 10, 1949, at St. Brigid Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 2008. Lucille was a homemaker, who worked side by side with Paul on their farm. Lucille loved baking and was known for making delicious pies and cookies. She also was a talented quilter. Lucille was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church. Lucille had a lifelong devotion to praying the rosary and she actively volunteered at church as needed. In 2014, she was honored to receive Our Lady of Good Counsel "Women of Distinction Award" in appreciation for her leadership and service to church and community. Survivors include her two daughters, Donna Brummer and her husband, Michael, of Dieterich, Ill., and Shirley Hahn and her husband, Alvin, of Pleasant Hill, Mo.; grandchildren, Paul Brummer and his wife, Beth, Joe Brummer and his wife, Tina, Andy Brummer and his wife, Jalyssa, Dan Brummer, Mary Lucy and her husband, Ken, Jim Brummer and his wife, Dawn, Rose Duran and her husband, Michael, Cory Hahn and his wife, Aimee, Angie Zuydendorp and her husband, Jake, and Becky Coster and her husband, Josh; 28 great-grandchildren; siblings, Imogene Barry of Quincy and Richard (Marilyn) Ormond of Quincy; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her husband, Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bernard and Roger Ormond; and one sister, Eleanor Ormond. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. Brigid Catholic Church with the Rev. Jeff Stone officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. There will be a rosary service at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Memorials may be made to St. Brigid Catholic Church or to wishes of the family. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 21 to July 23, 2019