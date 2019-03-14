QUINCY -- Lucille Redman Wiskirchen, 96, of Quincy, died at 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home. Born on Jan. 7, 1923, in Quincy, Lucille was a daughter of Adolph "Slats" and Edna Schnellbecher Hillebrenner. She married John L. Redman on April 23, 1942, in Palmyra, Mo. He preceded her in death on July 24, 1971. She later married Ray Wiskirchen. He preceded in death. Lucille was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards and crocheting. She was a great mom devoted to her family. After raising her family she became employed at St. Mary's Hospital where she worked until her retirement. Survivors include, her children, Mary Kay Redman Miller of Quincy, John C. Redman (Pat) of Payson; five grandchildren, Aaron Miller of Quincy, Jeff Redman of Celina, Texas, Lori Geerling (Hank) of Hazelwood, Mo., Rachel LeClair Scott (Jeff) of Quincy, and Kate Wittmuss of Decatur, Ill.; six great-grandchildren, Will Geerling, Emily Geerling, Maggie Geerling, Lucy Geerling, Lucas LeClair and Shane LeClair; a brother, Don Hillebrenner of Quincy; one sister Shirley Sorril of Liberty; and many nieces and nephews. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, John and Ray; a daughter, Janet Wittmuss; a brother, Herb Hillebrenner; brother-in-laws, Don Green, Wiff Erke and Don Sorril; two sisters, Evelyn Green and Dorothy Erke; and sister-in-laws, Mille and Ruth Hillebrenner. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with the Rev. Martin Eden officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery in Plainville. VISITATION: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 15, and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Shiloh Cemetery or Illinois Veterans Home Activity Fund. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary