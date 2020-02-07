|
QUINCY -- Lyle D. Wheelock, 82, of Quincy, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 5:50 p.m. at Blessing Hospital. Lyle was born Jan. 3, 1938, in Quincy, Ill., a son of Dexter and Mildred Kerley Wheelock. He married Carolyn Housewright on July 12, 1964, in Burnside, Ill. She survives. Lyle was a graduate of Thornton Fractional High School in Calumet City, Ill., where he was on the track team. He then studied mechanical engineering at University of Illinois. Lyle spent his entire career as a mechanical engineer, and he worked for several companies over the years, including Gardner Denver, Motorola, and Glenayre, from where he retired. After retirement, Lyle drove busses for Quincy Public Schools for several years. Lyle was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears, but most of all he loved watching his grandchildren at their sporting events. In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Curtis Scott (Kim) Wheelock of Liberty, Ill., Amy (Greg) McVey of Garden City, Kans., and Tisha (Chad) Winking of Quincy; eight grandchildren, Anna Wheelock of Liberty, Justin and Dalton Anderson of Quincy, Avery and Casey McVey of Quincy, Sophia McVey of Garden City, Kans., and Skylar and Reese Winking of Quincy; a sister, Rolla Wike of Quincy; a brother, Ron (Mary Buffington) Wheelock of Carlinville, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents and two nephews. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Services: There will be no service, but friends are invited to the visitation. Memorials: Blessing Hospitality House or Chaddock. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020