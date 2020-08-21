|
|
QUINCY -- Lyle Eugene Bowen, age 91, formerly of Liberty, died on Aug. 18, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. Lyle was born on Aug. 21, 1928, in Brown County, Ill., a son of Timothy and Lois Hall Bowen. He married Lucille Erlene Pettyjohn on Feb. 4, 1950, in Quincy. She preceded him in death on Jan. 15, 1992. Lyle served in the United States Army from Dec. 12, 1946, to April 30, 1948. Early in life, he delivered milk for Willer's Dairy. After his marriage, he worked for 30 years for Gardner-Denver Company and farmed in Liberty Township. Later he drove a school bus for the Liberty School District and worked at Hadler International. He was a great fan of the Chicago Cubs and enjoyed rabbit hunting and mushroom hunting. For many years, he hosted an annual fish fry for family and friends. Surviving are his daughter, Carol (Ed) Cramer, of Palmyra, Mo.; two sons, John and Jerry (Kim) both of Quincy; eleven grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Lyle was preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Wendy; a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter; his sisters, Veda Hall, Ruby, Katheryn and Betty; and his brothers, Frederick, Cecil, Clarence, Donald and James. He was also preceded in death by a long-time companion, Evelyn Schutte. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Greenmount Cemetery with Rev. Larry Smith officiating. If you are planning on attending the service, please bring a mask. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Memorials to Madison Park Christian Church Kidz Packs and . Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020