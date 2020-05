Or Copy this URL to Share

Lynn A. (Howarth) Lindhorst, 74, of Hannibal, died May 28, 2020, at Luther Manor Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store