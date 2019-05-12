Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Gail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Christine Gail

Obituary Condolences Flowers

M. Christine Gail Obituary
M. Christine Gail, 94, of Quincy, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home. She was born Dec. 25, 1924, in Indian Creek, Mo., the daughter of John and Agnes (Ryan) Conley. She married R. Wallace Gail on Sept. 17, 1946, at St. Rose Catholic Church, and he preceded her in death on October 11, 2000. Christine was a homemaker. She had been a member of Cedar Crest CC for many years, which she really enjoyed. She also bowled for many years. She loved flowers and gardening, knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch and reading. Her time spent with family was always cherished. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan (Chuck) Chambers of Palmyra, Mo.; and sister-in-law, Kristene Conley of Sun City, Ariz.; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her husband, Christine was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Gail; brothers, Arthur Conley along with his wife, Kay, and Donald Conley; a sister, Dorothy Cress, along with her husband Walter.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. dukerandhaugh.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 12 to May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now