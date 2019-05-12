M. Christine Gail, 94, of Quincy, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Vincent's Home. She was born Dec. 25, 1924, in Indian Creek, Mo., the daughter of John and Agnes (Ryan) Conley. She married R. Wallace Gail on Sept. 17, 1946, at St. Rose Catholic Church, and he preceded her in death on October 11, 2000. Christine was a homemaker. She had been a member of Cedar Crest CC for many years, which she really enjoyed. She also bowled for many years. She loved flowers and gardening, knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch and reading. Her time spent with family was always cherished. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Survivors include her daughter, Susan (Chuck) Chambers of Palmyra, Mo.; and sister-in-law, Kristene Conley of Sun City, Ariz.; and nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her husband, Christine was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Gail; brothers, Arthur Conley along with his wife, Kay, and Donald Conley; a sister, Dorothy Cress, along with her husband Walter. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 12 to May 14, 2019