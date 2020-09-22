|
M. Dolores Naderhoff age 86, of the Arbors at Adams Pointe in Quincy, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:58 p.m. at Adams Pointe. Dolores was born in Kirksville, Missouri on August 5, 1934, a daughter of James P. and Mauritta (Nooning) Killday. She married Robert L. Naderhoff on May 15, 1954 and he preceded her in death on February 18, 2013. Dolores was a graduate of St. Mary School of Nursing. She was a homemaker and a devoted wife and mother. She was formerly a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and currently a member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Her memberships included the Elks, Rocky Point and Twin Oaks Club. For years, Dolores maintained a large garden and canned much of her own produce. She and Robert enjoyed years of boating on the Mississippi, and their driving trips throughout the Northwest and the South. In her later years, she liked taking-in the view of the water from the Quincy Bay with a cold beverage. She also loved her long-lived cat Pete. Survivors include her children, Kent Naderhoff and his wife Donna of Warsaw, IL; Kraig Naderhoff and his wife Susie of Quincy; Kathy Westerhold and her husband John of Springfield, IL. Daughters-in-law Melissa Richey of Springfield, IL, and Judy Naderhoff of Quincy. Eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A brother, Bill Killday and his wife Ann of Eureka, IL; twin sisters, Karen Henderson and her husband Gary and Sharon Wiewel and her husband Floyd all of Quincy; and Joyce Hron of Charlotte, NC. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sons, Kelly Naderhoff and Kevin Naderhoff; a grandson Marc Naderhoff; and three brothers, Don Killday and his wife Mickey; Gerald Killday and Jack Killday. The Naderhoff family gratefully expresses their appreciation to Blessing Hospice and most especially to the staff at the Arbors for their loving care. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Duker & Haugh. Those attending the services are asked to wear a face mask and observe social distancing guidelines. Memorials are suggested to the Adams County Chapter of the .
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2020