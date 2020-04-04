Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for M. White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. Ilene White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
M. Ilene White Obituary
M. Ilene White, 89, of Quincy, formerly of Monticello, passed away at 8:08 a.m., Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home.

Ilene was born March 13, 1931, in Bourbon, the daughter of Carl T. and Ruth E. (Pippen) Foster. She married William M. White on Jan. 20, 1950, in Champaign. He passed away July 9, 2008.

Ilene spent many years working for GE in Decatur while living on the farm in Bement. William and Ilene had moved to Bement after his retirement. She was also a housewife and kept the farm books. She enjoyed being on a bowling team and was a member of the Farm Bureau.

Survivors include a son, Mark A. (Brenda) White of Mahomet; daughter, Sondra (Brian) Selle of Hannibal, Mo.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Johnson, William (Yeda) White, Nyssa (Dave) Kramer, Matthew (Jennifer) Selle, Brandon (Amber) Selle, Justin (Leslie) Selle; 15 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Dale Foster and Duane (Mary Jo) Foster.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.

Mackey-Wright Funeral Home in Monticello is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -