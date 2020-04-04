|
|
M. Ilene White, 89, of Quincy, formerly of Monticello, passed away at 8:08 a.m., Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home. Ilene was born March 13, 1931, in Bourbon, the daughter of Carl T. and Ruth E. (Pippen) Foster. She married William M. White on Jan. 20, 1950, in Champaign. He passed away July 9, 2008. Ilene spent many years working for GE in Decatur while living on the farm in Bement. William and Ilene had moved to Bement after his retirement. She was also a housewife and kept the farm books. She enjoyed being on a bowling team and was a member of the Farm Bureau. Survivors include a son, Mark A. (Brenda) White of Mahomet; daughter, Sondra (Brian) Selle of Hannibal, Mo.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Johnson, William (Yeda) White, Nyssa (Dave) Kramer, Matthew (Jennifer) Selle, Brandon (Amber) Selle, Justin (Leslie) Selle; 15 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Dale Foster and Duane (Mary Jo) Foster. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. A memorial service will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice. Mackey-Wright Funeral Home in Monticello is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020