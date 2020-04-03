|
M. Lucille Cheek, 91, of Monroe City, formerly of Quincy, Ill., passed away at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home. A private graveside service will be in St. Jude Cemetery in Monroe City, with the Rev. Steve Goughnour officiating. Lucille was born Aug. 3, 1928, in Monroe City to Owen F. and Ruby A. Selsor Paris. She married James Edward Cheek, who preceded her in death March 1, 2010. Survivors include three children, Kent Cheek (Jeanne) of Monroe City, Randy Cheek (Vicki) of Clark and Kelley A. Thompson (Dan) of St. Louis; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 14 nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; and two brothers. Professionally, Lucille was a secretary for Quincy Public Schools for many years. Lucille had a strong faith and loved reading her Bible, listening to gospel music and singing in church choirs. She also enjoyed square dancing, camping, volunteering at the Salvation Army, and traveling to Albuquerque, N.M., to visit family. Most of all, she enjoyed family gatherings and baby-sitting her grandchildren. Lucille was a member of First Presbyterian Church for 37 years, where she was an elder and a member of the choir. She later attended Faith Assembly of God, and was currently a member of Madison Park Christian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or to . O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020