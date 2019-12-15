Herald-Whig Obituaries
M. Powers "Helen" 99

M. Powers "Helen" 99 Obituary
M. "Helen" Powers, 99, of Quincy, died at 3:09 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home.

Helen was born March 21, 1920, near Manchester, a daughter of William Thomas and Estell Ditton Cockrill. She married George Norman Powers on April 21, 1940, in Morgan County, and he preceded her in death on June 25, 2009.

Helen attended Manchester High School for three years and graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1938. She owned and operated Powers Youth Fashion for many years. Before retiring, Helen was a home health care provider.

Helen liked to cook and collect recipes. She loved to garden and always had a beautiful rose garden.

Survivors include two children, James (Leigh) Powers of Kansas City, Mo., and Mary Lantz of Howard, Colo.; and two grandchildren, Bevin and Lainey, Powers, both of Kansas City, Mo.

In addition to her husband, Helen was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Janet Powers; a son-in-law, Carl Lantz; a sister, Faye Clark, and a brother, Frank Cockrill.

Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in the Quincy Memorial Park Mausoleum, with Chaplain Josh Vahle officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Illinois Veterans Home to assist disabled veterans.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com or whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
