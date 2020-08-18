|
Madeleine Specht, 79, of Mascoutah, formerly of Miami, Fla., and France, passed away at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Aperion Care in Mascoutah. A graveside Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Sunset Cemetery in Quincy. Chaplain Dave Hall will officiate. A visitation will be Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Madeleine was born Sept. 5, 1940, in France to Lucien and Simonne Tissier Bleron. She was married to Phillip Specht on Oct. 5, 1970, in Miami, Fla. He survives. In addition to her husband, other survivors include one daughter, Teri Specht; one granddaughter, Joanna Williams (Maxx); one great-great-grandson, Quentin Williams; three brothers, Pierre Bleron (Jacqueline), Jean-Claude Bleron (Therese), and Andre Bleron (Therese); two sisters, Colette Memin (Joel) and Claudine Bruyere (Serge); and numerous nieces and nephews in France. Madeleine was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Camille Lauffer. Professionally, Madeleine worked at several different banks in Miami, Fla., over the years. Madeleine loved sewing and crafting. She especially enjoyed making dolls and crocheting hats for cancer patients. She also loved the outdoors and had quite the green thumb. Madeleine was a huge animal advocate and had five mini dachshunds. Memorial contributions may be made to Quincy Humane Society or Blessing Cancer Center. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
