PALMYRA, Mo. -- Mahlon J. Buckwalter, 98, of Palmyra, died March 16, 2019, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Mo. Mahlon was born May 17, 1920, in Palmyra to Harry Rohrer and Harriet Lenore Harsh Buckwalter. He married Ada Lucille Bonebrake on April 29, 1945, in Hannibal. She preceded him in death on May 5, 2005. He was a 1938 graduate of Palmyra High School and a member of the United Methodist Church of Palmyra. Professionally, Mahlon was a machinist for Gardner-Denver in Quincy for 36 years and a 50-plus-year member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. He was a four-year member of the U.S. Army, enlisting Sept. 16, 1941, until his honorable discharge Sept. 2, 1945. He served during World War II and was stationed in England in Air Offensive Europe and Rhineland campaigns, flying 31 combat missions. Mahlon also served as a volunteer at the Palmyra Nutrition Center, delivering meals for 20-plus years as well as completing many "fix-it" jobs there. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed gardening, bird watching and, in particular, fishing. He spent many hours at North River Dam, Re-Regulation Dam and ponds, often catching the "big one." Trips to Canada for fishing also were a pleasure. Survivors include his children, Janis L. Lomax of Palmyra, James A. Buckwalter and wife Donna of Hannibal, David L. Buckwalter and wife Terrie of Palmyra, Judith A. Cotterill and husband Brian of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Richard W. Buckwalter of Palmyra; 14 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. Mahlon loved his children through deeds and sage advice. He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, John, Amos, Paul, Nathan, Allan, Wayne and Arthur; and one sister, Mary Nelson. One brother, Warren Buckwalter of Hannibal, survives. SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Burial with full military rites given by American Legion Boots Dickson Post No. 174 will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The Rev. Eric Anderson will officiate. Pallbearers will be Lyndell Lomax, Alan Buckwalter, Lucas Buckwalter, Lance Lomax, Andrew Buckwalter and Jacob Buckwalter. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Buckwalter and Tyler Buckwalter. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. MEMORIALS: Palmyra Nutrition Center or Marion County Library Sub-District 1. ARRANGEMENTS: Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. WEBSITE: lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019