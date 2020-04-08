|
Mara Lee Gross, age 53, of Granite City, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home. She was born June 13, 1966, in Pittsfield to Wayne and Patsy Pendergraft Garrett. She married Michael Gross on Feb. 23, 2000, in Clayton, Mo., and he survives. Mara attended Barry High School and then relocated to Las Vegas for a time with her children. After returning to the Barry area, she worked for Apac Teleservices in Quincy and also managed several area FastStops. She moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., for several years and worked for Sprint. After returning to the Barry area again, she worked at Die Makers and met her husband during that time. Mara and Mike moved to the St. Louis area and eventually made their home in Granite City. She sold Mary Kay cosmetics and ran other businesses, which she greatly enjoyed. Mara adored being a wife and taking care of their home. She loved her family very much as well as her parrots, Huey and Harley, and puppies, Jojo and Lucy. Mara liked traveling, especially with Mike, and enjoying life to the fullest. Some of her favorite things were singing karaoke, cooking and being at home in her pool, which she lovingly called "Maradise." Her family describes her as vivacious, loving, caring, beautiful and the life of the party. In addition to her loving husband of 20 years, Michael Gross, survivors include her mother, Patsy Garrett of Barry, Ill.; three sons, Floyd (Amanda) Bainter of Payson Tony (Maegan) Bainter of Barry and Cody (Stevie) Bainter of Quincy; three stepdaughters, Lindsay (Curtis) Williams of Birmingham, Ala., Allison (Phillip) Morgan of Columbia, S.C., and Crystal (John) Bowles of Birmingham; 10 grandchildren, Korbin, Kray, Makencie, Dawsyn, Fayth, Dillion, Lexia, Rory, Dobry and Ary; five stepgrandchildren, Hayden, Garrett, Everett, Ella and Ben; three sisters, Rose Chaplin of Barry, Cora Williams of Chillicothe and Ines Kelley of Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Brandon Eugene Bainter; her father, Wayne Garrett; her brother, Terry Garrett; and her nephew, Jeffrey Sisk. A private graveside service will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry. Memorials are suggested to the family, in care of Michael Gross. Niebur Funeral Chapel, Barry is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020