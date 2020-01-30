|
TAYLOR, Mo. -- Marcella Jean "Marcie" Rhea, 89, of Taylor, Mo., died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at 5:10 p.m. at Lewis County Nursing Home, Canton, Mo. Marcie was born Jan. 13, 1931, in Hannibal, Mo., a daughter of Elvin and Rosetta E. McCann Ballow. On June 16, 1948, she married Donald Dale Rhea in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 2019. Marcie was a graduate of Quincy Notre Dame. Marcie was a proud wife and mother, and most of her time was spent enjoying and taking care of her family. In their spare time she and Dale were avid square dancers and campers for many years. In more recent years, Marcie became involved in league bowling and bingo. Marcie is survived by four daughters, Linda (Terry) Collins of Brookfield, Mo., Pamela (Greg) Morris and Debbie (Joe) Hamm, both of Quincy, and Kelly (Gary) Ragar of Taylor, Mo.; 13 grandchildren; and a brother, Kenneth Ballow. In addition to her husband, Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Donald Dale Rhea, Jr. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Lance Bonnell officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Lewis County Nursing Home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020