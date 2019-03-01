Marcella Nichol, 102, of Ursa, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy. She was born Nov. 26, 1916, in Pittsfield to the late Fred and Pearl (Myers) Kibler. She married Edwin J. Nichol on Feb. 4, 1939, in Palmyra, Mo. He died April 6, 1983. Marcella worked at the restaurant in Ursa for many years and for several different owners. She enjoyed taking care of the home, which included sewing, cooking and canning, and she was known for her pies. She loved working outside and flower gardening. Survivors include two daughters, Carolene Keller of Fowler and Lawana (Donald) Chapman of Ursa; four grandchildren, Tamara Beeler, Stacy Beeler, Wayne Beeler and Curtis Beeler; four stepgrandchildren, Kevin Keller, Ronnie Keller, Stacie Wombles and Buddy Keller; seven great-grandchildren, Jesse Beeler, Wyatt Beeler, Hannah Beeler, Mathew Beeler, Jadon Summy, Bryant Beeler and Kolbee Beeler; a great-great-grandchild, Braxton Beeler; two nieces; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her husband, Edwin, Marcella was preceded in death by a son, Larry Nichol; five brothers, Bert, Earl "Bud," Dallas, Glenn "Mick" and Thomas Kibler; a son-in-law, Donald Keller; and a nephew, Dallas Lynn Kibler. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Hunter Funeral Home, Mendon, with Larry Smith conducting. Burial will be in New Providence Cemetery near Ursa. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: or Blessing Cancer Center. ARRANGEMENTS: Hunter Funeral Home. WEBSITE: hunterfuneralhomes.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary