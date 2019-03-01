Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hunter Funeral Home
208 N. State St.
Mendon, IL 62351
217-936-2525
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hunter Funeral Home
208 N. State St.
Mendon, IL 62351
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Hunter Funeral Home
208 N. State St.
Mendon, IL 62351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Nichol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella Nichol


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marcella Nichol Obituary
Marcella Nichol, 102, of Ursa, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy.

She was born Nov. 26, 1916, in Pittsfield to the late Fred and Pearl (Myers) Kibler. She married Edwin J. Nichol on Feb. 4, 1939, in Palmyra, Mo. He died April 6, 1983.

Marcella worked at the restaurant in Ursa for many years and for several different owners. She enjoyed taking care of the home, which included sewing, cooking and canning, and she was known for her pies. She loved working outside and flower gardening.

Survivors include two daughters, Carolene Keller of Fowler and Lawana (Donald) Chapman of Ursa; four grandchildren, Tamara Beeler, Stacy Beeler, Wayne Beeler and Curtis Beeler; four stepgrandchildren, Kevin Keller, Ronnie Keller, Stacie Wombles and Buddy Keller; seven great-grandchildren, Jesse Beeler, Wyatt Beeler, Hannah Beeler, Mathew Beeler, Jadon Summy, Bryant Beeler and Kolbee Beeler; a great-great-grandchild, Braxton Beeler; two nieces; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her husband, Edwin, Marcella was preceded in death by a son, Larry Nichol; five brothers, Bert, Earl "Bud," Dallas, Glenn "Mick" and Thomas Kibler; a son-in-law, Donald Keller; and a nephew, Dallas Lynn Kibler.

SERVICES: 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Hunter Funeral Home, Mendon, with Larry Smith conducting. Burial will be in New Providence Cemetery near Ursa.

VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: or Blessing Cancer Center.

ARRANGEMENTS: Hunter Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: hunterfuneralhomes.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now