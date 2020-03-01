|
Marcey M. Schwieter, 82, of Quincy, died at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. Marcey was born Feb. 4, 1938, in Chicago, the daughter of Gerald and Mary Ellsworth Morrical. She married Richard Schwieter on Oct. 4, 1958, in Quincy. He survives. Marcey was a graduate of Quincy High School. She worked for 25 years as a bookkeeper and salesperson for Woodyard Clothing Co. She had been active in the bluegrass music field with her husband and was an avid Blue Devils basketball fan. She actively supported Billy Graham Ministries, the University of Lynchburg in Virginia and Faith Partners of Lynchburg. In addition to her husband, survivors include: a half brother, Harold Buss Jr. of Sullivan; three half sisters, Doris McLaughlin of Deltona, Fla., Mary Oakley of Deltona and Denise Winchell of Pittsfield, Ill.; three godchildren, Melissa (Jay) Slater of Quincy, Lucas (Hillary) Appling of Moberly, Mo., and Sadie (Seth) Brimer of Boonville, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews. Marcey was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lana Lee Buss; and her aunt, Florence Mayhew. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jason Sommerfeldt officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to University of Lynchburg or the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020