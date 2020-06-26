|
Our spunky, spirited, loving and cherished Grammy, Marcia L. Swearingen, left this earth on Sunday morning, June 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family -- exactly the way she wanted it. Although Quincy, Ill., was "home," she serendipitously caught Red Rock Fever, inspiring Marcia and Larry, her husband of 57 years, to move to Sedona in 2006. There will be a party to celebrate the life of this amazing lady, filled with toasts, stories and friends, at a later date. Her legacy lives on through her spouse, kids and beloved grandkids. Memorial donations may be made to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association at aarda.com or Rainbow Acres at rainbowacres.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 26 to June 28, 2020