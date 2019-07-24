Marcia McCoy, 78, of Calvert City, Ky., formerly of Quincy, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Calvert City Convalescent Center. Born June 29, 1941, in Quincy, Marcia was the daughter of Gaylord R. and Lucille Campbell Wright. She married John Edward McCoy on Dec. 15, 1962, in Quincy. He preceded her in death July 22, 1999. Marcia enjoyed arts and crafts, especially working on counted cross-stitch projects and puzzles. Her greatest joy was the time she shared with her family. Marcia was a 1959 graduate of Quincy High School. She was employed at Moorman Manufacturing Co. and then for over 30 years in medical records at Quincy Medical Group until her retirement. Survivors include a daughter, Jill Monroe (Matt) of Benton, Ky.; four grandchildren, Meghan Cole-McCoy and John Reece Cole-McCoy of Quincy, Abby Morris and David Jack Morris of Benton, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. McCoy was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son, John Allen McCoy; and her brother, G. Ronald Wright (Marlene). Memorial graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in Greenmount Cemetery with Pastor Tim Woodard officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Quincy Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 24 to July 26, 2019