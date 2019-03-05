AUGUSTA -- Mardelle Mae Holst, 85, of Augusta, died at 11:40 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at North Adams Home in Mendon. She was born Oct. 28, 1933, in Alta, Iowa, to Ira Perry and Edna Elson Perry. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1952, and earned a bachelor of science degree in household equipment from the College of Family and Consumer Sciences at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. She married Dr. Halstead Holst on June 10, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 2008. Mardelle was a devoted wife and mother and beloved grandmother and great–grandmother. She was a member of Living Faith United Methodist Church of Bowen. In past years she was a member of Chapter AQ, PEO and the Augusta Womens Club. Before her retirement, she worked as office manager for her husband's veterinary practices in Augusta, Camp Point and Carthage and also as the activities director at the Good Shepherd Home in Golden. She is fondly remembered by family and friends as a fierce fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. She is survived by three sons, Dr. Grant Holst and his wife Jan of Augusta, Mark Holst and his wife Kathy of Augusta and Brent Holst and his wife Courtney of Carlsbad, Calif.; and by the former wife of her late son Scott Holst, Janet Behrens of Marengo, Iowa. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeremy) Humiston of Duncanville, Texas, Cody (Erin) Holst of Augusta, Kit (Wesley) Holst of Carthage, Josie (Jake) Thomas of Macomb, Sarah (Derek) Schryer of Washington, Ill., Luke (Kristen) Holst of Bowen, Mallory Holst and Brady Holst of Augusta, Riley (Anthony) Bradley of Oxford, Iowa, Sydney Holst of Marengo, Iowa, Shelby Holst of Springfield, Mo., Fletcher Holst of Salinas, Calif. and Keegan Holst of Seattle, Wash.; three step-grandchildren, Eric Lawver of Irvine, Calif., Luke Lawver of Atlanta, Ga. and June Lawver of Carlsbad, Calif. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, Grace, Faith, Titus, and David Humiston of Duncanville, Texas, Reese and Rhett Holst of Augusta, Elle and Peyton Thomas of Macomb, Rowen and Knox Holst of Carthage, Felicity and Cora Schryer of Washington, Ill., and Holden and Everly Holst of Bowen. Her brother, Dick Perry, and his wife Betty of Lincoln, Neb., also survive, as do numerous nieces and nephews. Mardelle was preceded in death by her parents; husband Hal; son, Scott; and her sister, Shirley Ann Johnston. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Living Faith United Methodist Church in Bowen conducted by the Rev. Sheri Renner. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Augusta. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Living Faith United Methodist Church in Bowen. MEMORIALS: Southeastern High School Science Club, Augusta Children's Playground Fund, and Southeastern Food Pantry. ARRANGEMENTS: Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta. WEBSITE: hamiltonfuneralhomes.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary