Sister Maretta Kurk O.S.F., 87, of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, died at 8:10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at St. Francis Convent in Springfield. Sister Maretta, the former Norma Jean Kurk, was born June 15, 1932, in Quincy, the daughter of Clarence and Edith Schaich Kurk. She entered the Congregation on Sept. 12, 1951, and professed her religious vows on June 13, 1954. Sister Maretta served at Our Lady of the Ozarks in Carthage, Mo., St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Ill., and St. Joseph's Home for the Infirm and Aged in Monroe, La. The remainder of her ministry was in various departments at St. Francis Convent in Springfield. Survivors include a brother, Alvin Kurk of Quincy; several nephews and nieces; and several great-nephews and great-nieces; as well as her Franciscan sisters with whom she shared her life for over 68 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Lila Jane Fredericks and Mary Ellen Lohman. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at St. Francis Convent, 4849 LaVerna Road, in Springfield, with a wake service at 6 p.m. Sunday at the convent. A Eucharistic Celebration and Rite of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at St. Clare of Assisi Adoration Chapel at St. Francis Convent with Father Dennis Koopman, O.F.M., celebrant. Burial will be in Crucifixion Hill Cemetery. Butler Funeral Home, 900 S. Sixth St. in Springfield is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at butlerfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019