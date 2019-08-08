|
Margaret Cook, age 77, of Ursa, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. at Blessing Hospital. Margaret was born March 6, 1942, in Quincy, Ill., a daughter of Chester and Margaret Leonard Boden. She married Clarence William Cook on Aug. 1, 1959, in Quincy. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2010. Margaret was employed at the Brown Shoe Factory, Tres Comp, Motorola, and she retired from WalMart, after 10 years in HBA. Margaret liked to fish and enjoyed gardening. She was an avid reader and loved her three cats. Above all, Margaret loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include, daughter, Laura (Randy) Ellerbrock of Clayton, Ill.; two sons, Martin (Carrie) Cook of Clayton, Ill., and Rodney (Sharilyn) Cook of Loraine, Ill.; 11 grandchildren, Michael and Marlee Asher, Matthew Willing, Morgan Evans, Desiree Hicks, and Ryan, Zachary, Amber, Caleb, Brandon and Jordan Cook; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, James (Marge) Boden; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Margaret was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Thompson; and two brothers, Clarence and John Boden. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Pastor Bob Cook officiating. Burial: West Point Cemetery, West Point, Ill. Visitation: 8 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials: Care Net Pregnancy Services. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019