Margaret E. "Mardi" Green, 69, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Hannibal, Mo. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. The Rev. Steve Barker will officiate. Burial will be in Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Mo. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Margaret was born May 4, 1950, in Kirksville, Mo., to Richard A. McCollum and Evelyn L. Smith McCollum. She was married to Dennis R. Green on March 20, 1971, in Hannibal, and he survives. Other survivors include three children, Jennifer R. Golbol (Metin) of Konstanz, Germany, Denise M. Morriss (Steve) of Hannibal, Mo., and Diane M. Beroiza (Marcelo) of Quincy, Ill.; two brothers, Steve McCollum (Cindy) of Hannibal, Mo., and Matt McCollum (Debbie) of Hannibal, Mo.; one sister, Arlene Hinton (Norris) of Monticello, Mo.; one brother-in-law, Tony Green (Mary Jo) of Hannibal Mo.; 11 grandchildren, Zoe Golbol, Selim Golbol, Zacary Golbol, Jared Golbol, Amanda Lewis (Rob Lehr), Eric Hudson, Connor Hudson, Alexis Morriss, Brooklynn Morris, Ethan Beroiza and Parker Beroiza; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mardi was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jeff McCollum. Mardi worked at Kroger's for many years until her retirement. Away from work Mardi enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Mardi was a member of the First Christian Church in Hannibal, Mo. Pallbearers will be Selim Golbol, Ethan Beroiza, Eric Hudson, Parker Beroiza, Connor Hudson and Rob Lehr. Honorary pallbearers will be Amanda Lewis, Zoe Golbol, Zacary Golbol, Jared Golbol, Alexis Morriss and Brooklynn Morriss. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church or to the Parkinson's Research Foundation. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome. Condolences may also be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020