|
|
Mrs. Margaret E. Specht, 84, of Galesburg, went home to be with her Lord, Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1:10 pm at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 5, 1935, in Galesburg, the daughter of William and Caroline Smithson Van Etten. She married Kenneth N. Specht on May 19, 1957, in Galesburg. Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Kenneth; her children, Steven K. (Gloria) Specht of Galesburg, Kevin N. (Kate) Specht of Ft. Worth, Texas, Mark W. (Joy) Specht of Ozark, Missouri; her sister, Beverly Moore of Pflugerville, Texas; seven grandchildren, Nicole Specht, Paytin (Brandon) Weaver, Eastin Specht, Jessica (Zach) Miller, Jasmine, Jordan and Jada Specht, five step grandchildren, Chris (DeAngela), Anthony, Angela, and Michael Broadhurst and Lisa (Aaron) Smith; one great grandchild, Paige Pfister; eleven step great grandchildren, Noah and Avery Neace, Elizabeth and Michael Broadhurst, Angelo and Braxton Hightower, Lily Grace and Jaidlynn Broadhurst, Colton, Isla and Ivy Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents, a daughter-in-law, Sandra, one grandson, Dustin Specht and a step grandchild, Austin Musselman. Margaret was raised in Knoxville and graduated from Galesburg High School in 1953. She began working as a phone operator and repair clerk for Intrastate Phone Company from 1953-1958. She and Kenneth moved to Quincy with the railroad for over 23 years, returning to Galesburg in 1984. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Known for running a tight ship, she took great pride in raising her three sons. She enjoyed many years of taking family vacation camping trips with friends and attending Drum and Bugle Corps competitions. Later, she enjoyed many vacations/adventures with her loving husband and close friends traveling around the world and to her sons' homes loading "Santa's sleigh" at Christmas time. Margaret was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She had a love for singing that led to her involvement with her church choir and Choral Dynamics. Margaret was always a lady but in her last few years was becoming quite the feisty fireball. Our family was very blessed to have such a wonderful woman in our lives. An open visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Galesburg Chapel. Due to social distancing limitations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no physical interaction with the family. Graveside service will immediately follow at East Linwood Cemetery with Rev. Vince Rohn officiating. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Knox County Humane Society of Galesburg, or First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 19 to May 21, 2020