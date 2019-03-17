Margaret "Peggy" Elizabeth Orscheln, 87, of Moberly, Mo., died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Boone Hospital in Columbia. Peggy was born May 21, 1931, in Berwyn, Ill., to George Edward Schrage and Dorothy Elizabeth Schrage (Derkes). She married Elmer Orscheln in 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Quincy. He survives. Peggy and Elmer lived in Moberly for 62 years. The couple moved there in 1957 and spent 68 beautiful years together raising a family and building a community of friends. Peggy was first and foremost a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. She spent her early years at home raising five children and leaving them a legacy of how to live a life filled with faith, love, laughter and fun. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, golfing, dancing with Elmer and spending quality time with her family. She was a beloved member of St. Pius X Church in Moberly. In addition to her husband, survivors include her children, Michael (Marilyn) Orscheln of Fenton, Mo., Laura (Greg) Smith of Paola, Kan., Lisa (Mike) Palmer of Moberly, Christopher (Christine) Orscheln of Columbia and Paul (Brenda) Orscheln of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Scott (Cassie) Orscheln of Columbia, Ben (Justin) Orscheln of Kansas City, Mo., Jennifer Palmer of Springfield, Mo., Jessica (Matt) Brown of Springfield, Heather (Patrick) Woods of Stilwell, Kan., Mason Orscheln of St. Joseph, Austin Orscheln of Columbia, Nick Orscheln of St. Joseph and Kyle Orscheln of Columbia; great-grandchildren, Alivia and Hudson Brown of Springfield, and Benjamin and Graham Woods of Stilwell; and extended family and close friends. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, George Edward Schrage and John (Jack) Schrage. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at St. Pius X Church, Moberly. VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home in Moberly, with a rosary service at 7 p.m. MEMORIALS: St. Pius X School Foundation or St. Pius X Knights of Columbus. ARRANGEMENTS: Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. WEBSITE: pathwaymemorial.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary