QUINCY -- Margaret Ellen Maas, 94, of Quincy was led by the Lord to Heaven on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at 7:20 p.m. in Sunset Home. Margaret was born Oct. 30, 1924 in Beverly Township, Ill., the daughter of George and Emma Orebaugh Buffington. She married Joseph Lewis Douglas in 1941. She then married Joseph Leo Maas in 1956. He preceded her in death in September of 2010. Margaret was raised in Beverly by her grandparents, Joseph Edwin and Charity Ellen West Orebaugh, because her mother was ill. She then returned to live with her mother and sister in Quincy. Margaret started school in Webster, and she attended Quincy High School. Her first job was at Heibreder and Earel Drug Store as a soda jerk. Margaret obtained her Beautician's certificate from Quincy Beauty School. She had also worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Wolfe. Most importantly, Margaret was the mother of four children. She was a caring and loving lady who will be missed by many. She lived in many places as a military wife, and she retired from Dade County Cooperative Extension Agricultural Department in Homestead, Fla. She and her husband, Joseph, returned to Quincy to stay. Margaret was a 50 year member of the Alpha Chapter of Eastern Star and Miriam White Shrine. She was also a long standing member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a parishioner of St. John's Anglican Cathedral. Survivors include: four children: Dan (Felicity) Douglas of Ames, Iowa; Anthony (Karen) Douglas of Chatham, Ill.; Mary Christine Maas of Quincy; and John (Kathy) Maas of Blairsville, Ga.; 11 grandchildren: Matthew (Phyllis) Douglas, Ben Douglas, Jennifer (Nathan) Kandis, Megan (Andy) Douglas-Ellis, Sara Douglas, Christopher (Crystal) Echavarry, Sean Echavarry, Brandon Echavarry, John Joseph Maas, and Michael Maas; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Margaret Ann Maas; and a sister, Georgia Behrens. Services: 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Burial: Greenmount Cemetery Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with an Eastern Star service at 6:45 p.m. by Alpha Chapter. Memorials: St. John's Cathedral www.hansenspear.com Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019