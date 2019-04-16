HANNIBAL, Mo.-- Margery J. Lehenbauer, 91, of Hannibal, died at 1:25 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Margery was born on May 4, 1927, in Hannibal, the daughter of August Nicolus and Mary Evelyn (Gillespie) Troppmann. She was united in marriage to Martin C. Lehenbauer, Jr. on Oct. 6, 1945, in Macon. He preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 1995. Margery graduated from Hannibal High School in 1945. Later that year she married the love of her life, Martin. Margery worked most of her life as a farmer's wife helping raise her children and helping her husband out on the farm. Mrs. Lehenbauer was very active in the Marion County Republican Central Committee and held various positions throughout the years. Her biggest achievement was serving as a delegate at the National Republican Convention in Detroit, Mich. Margery also was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in West Ely and a member of the Lutheran Ladies Aid. She had also served as a 4-H leader for her children in the past. Margery enjoyed sewing in her free time, traveling with her family, playing canasta with her friends on Thursday's, and trips to the casino. Margery was an avid Cardinals fan who rarely missed watching a game. Margery's biggest love was her family. She cherished the time spent with her family and enjoyed cooking wonderful meals for them. Survivors include her children, Jill Pflantz and husband Rex of Hannibal, Ronald Lehenbauer and wife Michelle of West Ely, Cara Hanlin and husband Greg of Rolla; son-in-law, Kenny Seaton of Paducah, Ky.; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Lehenbauer was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Beverly Lehenbauer; daughter, Marcia Seaton; infant grandson, Brent Morris; brother, Louis F. Troppmann; and sisters, Doris McKay and Augusta Proffitt. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, West Ely, with the Rev. Scott Salo officiating. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mike Pflantz, Sam Hanlin, Mark Lehenbauer, Andrew Lehenbauer, Greg Meier, Chris Morris and Clint Morris. Honorary pallbearers will be Melissa Hanlin, Trisha Pflantz, Amy Lehenbauer, Lesley Meier, Jessica Lehenbauer, Meagan Morris, Anne Morris, Kaitlyn Hanlin and Becca Hanlin. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel. MEMORIALS: The Glaucoma Research Foundation or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. ARRANGEMENTS: Smith Funeral Home and Chapel. WEBSITE: smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary