Marian Elaine Ehmke Short Ancelet was born Oct. 25, 1923, to Edwin Roy and Mona Louise Flesher Ehmke on a farm near Gilmore City, Iowa. She married James McDonald Short on March 8, 1944, at Clarion, Iowa. He was killed in an explosion in Keokuk, Iowa, on Dec. 28, 1961. On June 4, 1966, she married Carroll K. Klingel in Warsaw. He passed away on April 4, 1970, after surgery for brain cancer. She married Leo J. Ancelet on March 30, 1985. He survives. Other survivors are her children, Steven E. (Jean) Short, Edward C. (Linda) Short, Sally L. (Wayne) Dowling, Mary E. (Dennis) Hammen, and a daughter-in-law, Loretta Short. She had five step-children: Bonnie (Dennis) Hemann, Carolyn (Dave) Holloway, Patty (Paul) Phillips, Gloria (Nick) Dadant, and Ronald (Nancy) Ancelet. She had 18 grandchildren: Angela French, Tim (Nancy) Short, Monica (Steve) Wright, Erica Short, Nick Short, Zach Short, Andrea Short; Pamela (Jim) Durbin, Carolyn (Dan) White; Sarah Short, Jim (Shannon) Short; Leigh Ann (Eddy) Dowling, Rebecca (Christapher) See, Jeff (Kelli) Clampitt, Jennifer (Matt) King; Samantha (Heath) Telleen, Michaela (Shane) Carlson, and Jeremy (Lauren) Hammen. Also, she had 10 step-grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 20 step-great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Margaret Ehmke and Betty Ehmke. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, James Michael Short, on Dec. 29, 1989, her parents, a sister, and three brothers. Marian worked for Sheller-Globe Company for 35 years, retiring in 1985. Marian was a member of Order of Eastern Star for 72 years. She served as Worthy Matron in 1984, 1988 and 1990. Leo and Marian received the Rainbow Grand Cross of Color at the Illinois General Assembly in 1989. They also received the Family of the Year recognition from the Quincy 32-degree Masonic Family Life Program for 2005 for their work for family, church, and community. Leo and Marian operated the Warsaw Food Pantry for 12 years. Marian was a member of Warsaw United Methodist church and the Warsaw United Methodist Women since 1958. She was very active and involved on most committees throughout her years. Marian's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw, with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 2 to 7 p.m., with family meeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m.. An Order of the Eastern Star service will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. directly following the visitation. Memorials may be directed to Chaddock Children's Home in Quincy, or EveryStep Hospice in Mount Pleasant. Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com. Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020