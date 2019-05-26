Marian R. Schutte, 89, of Quincy passed away Thursday (May 23, 2019) in the Good Samaritan Home. She was born May 2, 1930 in Quincy, daughter of Lawrence and Eleanor Peters Kroner. Marian married Russell G. Schutte on December 28, 1968 in St. Mary's Catholic Church. He preceded her in death in January 28, 2006. She was a 1948 graduate of Notre Dame High School. She had been employed at Gardner Denver Company in the Data Processing Department for over twenty years until her retirement in 1969. Marian was a life member of St. Mary's and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She was very active in her church serving as a Eucharistic minister, leader of the rosary, member of the Council of Catholic women and a member of the 60 and over club. She and her husband also volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She is survived by three step daughters, Linda Vandiver (Bill) of Warrenton, MO, Peggy Schoenekase (Roger) of Quincy and Jackie Peters (Karl) of Quincy; seven step grandchildren Michelle (Kyle) Ericson of Washington, MO, Eric (Michele) Vandiver of St. Peters, MO, Nicole Vandiver of St. Charles, MO, Kevin Schoenekase of Quincy, Kim (Sean) O'Leary of Chicago,IL, Carrie (Paul) Anderson of Quincy and Chad (Tracy) Uplinger of Quincy; Twelve step great grandchildren; a step great great grandson; a brother, Lawrence Kroner of Midland, MI; six nieces and nephews, Sherry (Joe) Diaz of Pincanning, MI, Mark (Chris) Kroner of Aurora, IL, Janet (Chuck) Wessley of Kansas City, John (Shirley) Kroner of Quincy, Jim (Donna) Kroner of Polo, MO, Jeff Kroner of Quincy; also surviving are several great nieces and nephews. Marion was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Russell and a brother Harold Kroner and a sister in-law Dolores Kroner. Prayer services will be held Tuesday morning at 10:00 in the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 in Blessed Sacrament Church with the Rev. Chris Comerford officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday morning 9:00 until the time of the prayer service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church or to Blessing Hospice.Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 26 to May 28, 2019