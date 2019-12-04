|
Marie K. Danker, 92, of Quincy, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. She was born Oct. 25, 1927, in Canton, Mo., the daughter of Bryan and Sara (Walker) Emry. She married Paul Danker on May 29, 1947, in St. Patrick, Mo. He preceded her in death Oct. 29, 1996. Marie was a graduate of Canton High School in 1946, where she especially enjoyed playing basketball. She continued her education at Gem City Business College. She began working at Quincy College part time in 1956 and moved to a full-time position in 1962. Following over 35 years of secretarial services in the area of student services and dedication to Quincy College, she retired in 1993. Marie was a member of the Church of St. Peter. She loved traveling with her husband in their camper to visit relatives and to see the country. She enjoyed crocheting and was a great cook. She was devoted to her family, especially her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was going to auctions and then having her annual yard sale to share the treasures she had found. She loved talking to people and made friends easily. Survivors include her son, Michael Danker and his wife, Katie, of Quincy; three grandchildren, Stephanie Peters and her fiance, Corey Loos, of Quincy, John Danker and his wife, Julie, of Bolingbrook, Ill., and Brian Danker of Quincy; nine great-grandchildren, Alexis, Peyton, Cole and Lydia Peters, Masey and Emery Danker, and Haylie, Ashlyn and Taylor Danker; two sisters, Sara Bradford of Las Vegas and Annette Ludwig and her husband, Jim, of Keokuk, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Emry of Dyer, Nev., and Louise Salcedo and her husband, Fresco, of Tyler, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her husband, Marie was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Hollis, Frank and Bryan "Junior" Emry; three sisters, Norma Beers, Dorothy Warford along with her husband, Asa, and Geneva Nettleton along with her husband, Larry; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Bradford. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. Monday at the Church of St. Peter. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Church of St. Peter, or to the . Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019