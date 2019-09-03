|
|
Marilyn Anita Odell Penrose passed away early on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. She is now reunited with her husband, Bill. On Feb. 8, 1930, she was born in Rock Island, Ill., to parents Cecil Odell and Ruth Augustine Odell. She was raised in her parents hometown of Quincy, where her family owned and operated Odell Jewelry. After graduating high school in 1947, she met and soon married William "Bill" Penrose Jr. Starting out as the wife of an accountant and college student, her life underwent a major change after Bill re-enlisted in the U.S. Army and shipped out to serve in the Korean War. She and Bill spent the next two decades raising their growing family, living at various duty stations and moving across the country several times. One of her favorite places was when they lived in pre-statehood Hawaii. After six children and 21 years of marriage, they arrived at Fort Huachuca, Ariz. When Bill retired from the Army in 1972, they moved to their final home in nearby Sierra Vista, Ariz. She started a Civil Service career and was instrumental in starting and running the Word Processing Center at Fort Huachuca. She retired after more than 20 years of service. She always loved music, especially singing. She was an active member of the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, and sang in the choir for many years. She also was a member of the Sierra Vista Community Chorus, including singing as a member of various vocal ensembles. She was blessed by the fellowship and many friends that she met in her decades of participation with the church, the choir and the community chorus. While she was a young mother with four small children and a husband in wartime Korea, she was once described by her mother-in-law as "contrary." She will be remembered for her love of singing, wonderful sense of humor, many loyal friendships and fierce love of family. We are diminished by her loss. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill; her sister, Ruth "Jeanne" Sheely of Pittsfield, Mass.; and her nephew, Michael Sheely of Charlotte N.C. She is survived by her six children: David, Donald, Darcy McSherry, Wendy Burke, Douglas, and Dean. She is also survived by her niece, Patricia Sheely of Pittsfield Mass.; her six grandchildren: Donald, Travis, Holly, Brandon, Melanie, Courtney, and her 11 great grandchildren: Maile, Alana, Patrick, Sean, Desmond, Waylon, Joshua, Kai, Nyla, Kiana and James. A memorial service was held Feb. 5, 2019 at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church. Interment will at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, on Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019