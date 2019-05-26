Marilyn Ayers, 85, of Good Samaritan Home in Quincy died at 12:30 am. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the home. She was born Jan. 21, 1934, in Denver, Colo., the daughter of Gene and Lillian Thorngren, formerly of Quincy. On May 31, 1953, she married David C. Ayers after attending college at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan. He survives. They've since lived in Manhattan, Kan., Texas, New Jersey, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and moved to Quincy in 1965. They moved to Good Samaritan cottages in the fall of 2012. Marilyn was an active member of the community. She attended church at Faith Presbyterian Church, volunteered for Blessing Hospital as a gray lady, at the Gardner museum at the "old library" at the time and ushered for shows at Quincy Community (Little) Theater. She was a member of the Women's City Club, bowled in a bowling league for many years and was a competitive duplicate bridge player. She loved swimming and sunning at Sheridan Swim Club and was a member. She and her husband Dave travelled to London and Paris, spent time in Hawaii every fall and spent part time at their Monarch Cove condo in Lake of the Ozarks as well. They also enjoyed an Alaskan cruise and many trips to visit family in Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas and California. Marilyn spent time at Lake Okoboji each summer visiting her parents. As an avid Cardinals baseball fan Marilyn listened to nearly every game in the summer on her transistor radio, and attended many games in St. Louis with friends and family. She and Dave even attended a Cubs game in Chicago with friends. Of course the Cubs were playing the Cardinals. Marilyn is survived by her husband, David; her brother John Thorngren of Kihei, Hawaii; four children, Larry Ayers of Bisbee, Ariz., Linda and Kim Schmidt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Laura and Kerry Layton of O'Fallon, Mo. and Leslie and John Fitzgerald of O'Fallon, Mo.; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Her 9 grandchildren are Tyler Ayers, Adrian (Ayers) Rakers, Andrea (Schmidt) Cooley, Kyle Schmidt, Karen (Schmidt) Fuller, Anna Layton, Isaac Layton, Alex Layton, and Katie Ayers. Visitation is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday June 1, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home in the chapel/social room. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, conducted by Chaplain James Riley. Inurnment will be at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church or Good Samaritan Home. Arrangements to be provided by Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com or at www.hansenspear.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 26 to May 28, 2019