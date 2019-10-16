Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethlehem United Church of Christ
Marilyn I. Schmitt


1937 - 2019
Marilyn I. Schmitt Obituary
Marilyn I. Schmitt, 82, of Warsaw, passed away at her home Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Marilyn was born June 27, 1937, in rural Sutter, Ill., a daughter of Harold and Margaret Brackensick. She was united in marriage to Wayne Schmitt on Oct. 16, 1954, in Tioga, Ill. He preceded her in death July 26, 2011.

Marilyn attended Warsaw High School. She was a lifelong resident of the Sutter area. Marilyn was passionate about life and displayed a tremendous work ethic. The love she showed for her family and friends will never be forgotten. She also was a member of Bethlehem United Church of Christ.

Survivors include two daughters, Denyse (Craig) Becker of Warsaw and Jan (Jeff) Buckert of Ozark, Mo.; four grandsons, Jason (Melinda) Buckert, Justin Buckert, Corey (Sarah) Becker and Collin (Dana) Becker; six great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Alexus and Audrie Buckert, Adrena and Noah Normand, and Dawson Becker; three sisters, Marianne Holtsclaw, Phyllis (Wayne) Pence and Katheryn (Will) Bavery; and her brother, Richard Brackensick.

A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Bethlehem United Church of Christ.

The family kindly requests that memorials be made to Bethlehem United Church of Christ or donor's choice.

Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at printyfuneralhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
