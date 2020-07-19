|
Marilyn Jean Gibson, 93, of Quincy, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home.
She was born Jan. 4, 1927, in Quincy, the daughter of Hayward and Elizabeth (Eickelshulte) Gibson.
Marilyn graduated from Quincy Notre Dame High School. She was employed by Drs. McGavern and Sutherland until her retirement.
Survivors include nephews, Kenneth A. Gibson of Quincy, Robert (Judy) Gibson of Long Beach, Calif., and Larry of Michigan; nieces, Barbara (Paul) Emerson of Peoria, Ill.; Christine (Russ) Jess of Schaumburg and Bessie Gibson Heinze of Quincy; and many great nieces and great nephews, and great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her mother and father; brothers and sisters-in-law, Arthur and Viola Gibson and Clarence (Bud) and Virginia Gibson; nephew, James H. Gibson; brothers, Bill Gibson and Gene Gibson; and niece, Shirley, and her husband, Melvin Powell.
Marilyn was a lifelong member of St. John Catholic Church until its closing and then became a member of the Church of St. Peter and St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
The family wishes to thank the Anna Brown Unit of Good Samaritan Home for the care and compassion given to Marilyn.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church or the Church of St. Peter.
Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 19 to July 21, 2020