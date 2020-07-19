Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Jean Gibson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Jean Gibson Obituary
Marilyn Jean Gibson, 93, of Quincy, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home.
She was born Jan. 4, 1927, in Quincy, the daughter of Hayward and Elizabeth (Eickelshulte) Gibson.
Marilyn graduated from Quincy Notre Dame High School. She was employed by Drs. McGavern and Sutherland until her retirement.
Survivors include nephews, Kenneth A. Gibson of Quincy, Robert (Judy) Gibson of Long Beach, Calif., and Larry of Michigan; nieces, Barbara (Paul) Emerson of Peoria, Ill.; Christine (Russ) Jess of Schaumburg and Bessie Gibson Heinze of Quincy; and many great nieces and great nephews, and great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her mother and father; brothers and sisters-in-law, Arthur and Viola Gibson and Clarence (Bud) and Virginia Gibson; nephew, James H. Gibson; brothers, Bill Gibson and Gene Gibson; and niece, Shirley, and her husband, Melvin Powell.
Marilyn was a lifelong member of St. John Catholic Church until its closing and then became a member of the Church of St. Peter and St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
The family wishes to thank the Anna Brown Unit of Good Samaritan Home for the care and compassion given to Marilyn.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church or the Church of St. Peter.
Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 19 to July 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now