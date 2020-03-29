|
Marilyn Kennedy, 74, of Liberty, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. She was born Dec. 12, 1945, in Clayton, the daughter of Walter and Dorothy (Boling) Mason. Marilyn was a graduate of Central High School. She married Dwayne Kennedy on April 8, 1967, in Quincy. He survives. Marilyn was a homemaker. She liked camping, and spending time with family and friends. She also liked sewing, making quilts and painting. In addition to her husband, survivors include her children, Shelia Platt (Lee) Sherry Huber (Jim), both of Liberty, and Keith Kennedy (Tiffany) of Barry; grandchildren, Sharon Platt and Darin Platt; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Chase, Chloe and Carson Platt; siblings, Bud Mason (Nancy), David Mason, Conda Denton (David), Karen Howell and Joe Mason (Margaret); sisters-in-law, Colleen Martin (Dale) and Doreen Kennedy (Roy Holton); special family members, Santana Bainter and Taylor Sparrow; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Shelba Kestner, along with her husband, George; sister-in-law, Louann Mason; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Howell. Due to the restrictions for public gatherings caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, funeral services for Marilyn will be private. The family wishes to thank all of their friends and family for their love and support during this time. Please feel free to send a card or note to Dwayne or the family directly or through the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested be made to Xander Cemetery Fund, St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund at Lost Prairie or Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020