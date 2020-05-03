|
|
Marilyn Kowalski, 78, of Quincy, passed away at 5:07 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Vincent's Home. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Marilyn was born Dec. 15, 1941, in Chicago to Edmond and Phyllis Penn. She was raised there. She married Leon Kowalski on Nov. 11, 1961, in Chicago. Survivors include a sister, Joan; four children, Gary (Carrie), Karen (Larry), Christine (Danny) and Cynthia (Michael); 10 grandchildren, Jessica (Paul), Megan (Mitchell), Jacob, Casey, Emlea (Mitchell), Ashlyn (Zac), Andrew (Madeline), Nathan, McKayla and Mason; and five great-grandchildren, Oliver, Milo, Eli, Asher and Finley. Marilyn graduated from Immaculata High School in Chicago and attended Wright Junior College in Chicago, John Wood Community College in Quincy and Quincy College. Raising her four children and being a homemaker were among her top priorities, but she also worked outside the home. Professionally, she began her working career at the IBM Corp. in the Midwest Regional Office in Chicago. After moving to Quincy in 1976 with Leon and their children, she initially worked under Manpower Employment Agency of Quincy. In subsequent years, she served as administrative assistant for the director of continuing education at Quincy College, and then, before retiring in 1999, she served as administrative assistant for the Quincy Art Center. Marilyn loved holidays and decorating, golf, bowling, crafts, sewing, gardening, shopping and watching CNN. She and Leon were avid travelers and enjoyed collecting things from the different countries they visited, including Australia, Alaska, Bali, Finland, England, Greece, India and Indonesia. She was also very involved in the Quincy Women's City Club, Quincy Newcomers Club, a member of the St. Mary Hospital Guild, a member of the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers Auxiliary of which she served as vice president and president, and a member of the Quincy Art Club Board of Directors, of which she served as recording secretary. She and Leon were endearing members of Spring Lake Country Club, where she enjoyed playing golf, but most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren at the club's beach pool. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She was Catholic by faith. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessing Hospice, Dementia Association, or . Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 3 to May 5, 2020