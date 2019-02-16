Home

Arnold's Funeral Home - Canton
1100 White St.
Canton, MO 63435
573-288-4488
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Louise Campen-Berhorst


1960 - 2019
Marilyn Louise Campen-Berhorst Obituary
Marilyn Louise Campen-Berhorst, 58, of Monticello, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at her farm in rural Canton.

She was born April 8, 1960, to Leo and Caroline Stewart Schmitz in Kirksville, Mo.

She married George E. Campen on May 9, 1992. He died March 1, 2014. She later married Robin Berhorst on Feb. 24, 2018, at Wyaconda Baptist Church in rural Canton. He survives.

Marilyn was a member of Wyaconda Baptist Church. She served on the Lewis County Fair Board, was a Ten Mile 4-H poultry leader, a member of the Canton FFA Alumni and a U.S. Postal carrier for 25 years. She was a hard-working, loving and caring person who loved to farm and was devoted to God.

In addition to her husband, Robin, survivors include her children, Monica Ann Campen, Jessica Elizabeth Campen and Arthur James (Taylor) Campen, all of Canton, Jack (Allison) Berhorst of Kansas City, Mo., and Steven (Katie) Berhorst of Rensselaer; grandchildren, Sophie Campen and Jack and Elizabeth Berhorst; her mother, Caroline (Leland) Payne of Monticello; mothers-in-law, Marie Berhorst of Williamstown and Martha Campen of Canton; siblings, Edwin (Tammy) Schmitz of Quincy, Ill., Linn (Teresa) Schmitz of Lewistown, Mo., Mark (Susan) Schmitz of Quincy and Carla (Dean) Gower of Lewistown; sister-in-law, Margaret Ann (John) Terry of Columbia; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; husband, George Campen; an infant son; a brother-in-law, Chris Campen; and a great-uncle, Ted Campen.

SERVICES: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton, with the Rev. Orlie Yoder conducting. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roy Hetzler, Mike Henderson, Les Eaton, Linn Schmitz, John Berhorst and Dylan Berhorst. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy and Judy Eaton, Betsy Campen and Ashley Miller.

VISITATION: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: Sophie's Educational Fund.

ARRANGEMENTS: Arnold's Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: arnoldsfuneralhome.net

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019
