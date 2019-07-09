MENDON, Ill. -- Marilyn Naomi (Bottorff) Mittermyer, 86, of Mendon, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Marilyn was born on Sept. 15, 1932, in Loraine, to Harry O. and Mary M. (Reece) Bottorff. She married Robert Mittermyer on Feb. 19, 1987, in Palmyra, Mo. Robert passed away on Dec. 24, 2004. Marilyn graduated from Unity High School in 1950. She was a member of the Loraine Christian Church and she loved gardening and canning. In her younger years, she loved attending the Loraine dances and playing softball. She and Bob were also avid bowlers. Marilyn was known for cooking delicious meals and wasn't afraid to cook whatever fish and wild game that family and friends caught. She loved animals and Loraine history. Marilyn never met a stranger and she was Aunt Marilyn to everyone. Marilyn is survived by a nephew and niece who were raised in her home as her children, Tom Bottorff of Loraine, and Mary Ann (Lyle) Bentzinger of Mendon. She was Grandma Lynn to Blair (Matthew) Garmer, Lauren Bentzinger, Reed Bentzinger and Great-Grandma Lynn to Holden James Garmer. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Connie Bottorff of Quincy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one nephew, David, who was raised in her home; two brothers, Harry Junior Bottorff and Ralph Bottorff; and one sister-in-law, Shirley Bottorff. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon, with Russell Corrigan officiating. Interment will be in Curless Cemetery near Loraine. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Hunter Funeral Home in Mendon. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the United Methodist Church of Loraine or the Unit 4 Foundation. You are invited to share memories of Marilyn and leave condolences at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 9 to July 11, 2019