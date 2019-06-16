Marilyn Rae Sullivan, 83, of Quincy, died at 5:55 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Sunset Home. Born Aug. 20, 1935, in Seattle, Marilyn was the daughter of Harold Godfrey and Minette Krueger Sills. She married Donald F. Sullivan on April 14, 1956, in Seattle. He preceded her in death Dec. 7, 1994. Marilyn was a wonderful wife and kind, loving mother whose greatest joy was spending time with her family. She and Don enjoyed traveling and playing golf at courses around the country. They were active in the golf leagues at Westview Golf Course, and she was a sought-after bridge partner at the Women's City Club, although she claimed that was mainly due to her sense of humor. She had worked as a librarian in Tallmadge, Ohio, and cultivated many dear friendships as the president of the Garden Club and Welcome Wagon. During her time in Seattle, she delighted fans with her on-air personality at KVI 540 AM radio in the form of an alter ego named Felicia Farquard. Marilyn is survived by her three children, Donald Sullivan (Clare) of Germantown, Md., Christine King (Mark) of Bloomington, Ill., and Bradley Sullivan (Heather Brickman-Sullivan) of Jupiter, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Kathryn Sullivan Locker (Ryan) of Cincinnati, Donald J. Sullivan Jr. of Columbus, Ohio, Elizabeth King, Emily King and Julia King, all of Bloomington, Alexander Sullivan and Clara Sullivan, both of Jupiter; a sister, June 10 Sills of Portland, Ore.; and many cherished extended family members. In addition to her husband, Don, Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents. At Marilyn's request, there will be no funeral services. She asks that you hug the ones you love and call your mother. Marilyn's family will be gathering in Seattle for a private memorial. Cremation arrangements are in the care of Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made in her honor to the Quincy Women's City Club. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 16 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary