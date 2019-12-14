|
QUINCY -- Marilyn "Lolly" Wendling, 90, of Quincy, passed away at 11:19 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Francis Solanus Church in Quincy. Father Don Blaeser, O.F.M., will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Quincy Friends and Family are invited to Marilyn's Life Celebration at a visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Marilyn was born May 31, 1929, in Quincy to Joseph and Sophia Harman Lohman. She married Donald P. Wendling on June 21, 1947, in Palmyra, Mo. He preceded her in death on Dec. 31, 1995. Marilyn is survived by one son, Patrick Michael Wendling; six grandchildren, Eric McNay (Stacey), Sarah Reichert (Rick), Alexa Skye Clair (Ryan), Megan Wendling, Gavin Wendling, and Sophia Wendling; and eight great-grandchildren, Brooke Reichert, Nathan Reichert, Claire Reichert, Leah Reichert, Ross McNay, Cora Clair, Hudson Clair, and Gabriel Waide. In addition to her husband, Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Donna McNay; one brother, Donald Lohman; and one sister, Ruth Hultz. Professionally, Marilyn worked as a secretary at Quincy Carbonate for 17 years. She also previously worked at Motorola, Maid Rite East, and Adams Stone. Marilyn was a gifted oil painter, seamstress, and cook. She painted beautiful pieces of landscapes and nature, and was talented at stitching and crocheting. She was an excellent cook and loved hosting weekly Sunday dinners for her family. She put her heart and soul into the kitchen stove and it made her happy to see people enjoying the wonderful meals she prepared. Marilyn was a member of Ladies of St. Francis, where she enjoyed helping with church luncheons and singing at area nursing homes with the Volunteer Voices group for 23 years. In her spare time, you could find her reading Danielle Steel novels, watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball or Hallmark Christmas movies on TV, or enjoying the wrens outside in the springtime from her front porch. Marilyn always had a positive outlook on life and loved to visit with her family and friends. She had many fond memories of trips to Amana Colonies and other destinations with her daughter, and of spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to St. Francis Solanus Church. Pallbearers will be Eric McNay, Rick Reichert, Ryan Clair, Gavin Wendling, Nathan Reichert, and Mike Smith. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019