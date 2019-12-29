|
|
Marjorie A. Fuller, 85, of Quincy, died at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Bickford Cottage. Marjorie was born Sept. 18, 1934, in Maywood, Mo., the daughter of Albert A. and Opal L. Jones Williams. She married Oscar O. Fuller on May 28, 1964, in Quincy. He survives. Marjorie was a 1952 graduate of Lewistown (Mo.) High School. She was employed at Motorola for 24 years and then at Broadcast Electronics for 23 years, until her retirement in 2000. One of her greatest joys was taking trips to Branson, Mo., with her husband, Oscar. In addition to her husband, survivors include a brother, Gary Williams of California; a sister, Colleen Mohamed of Maryland; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Guy Farley Williams, Norman Williams and Keith Williams; and two sisters, Cecelia Williams and Linda Williams. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Revs. Alan Rabe and Henry Pratt officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Salvation Army Hometown Endowment or . Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019