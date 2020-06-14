|
|
Marjorie Ann "Marge" Hufendick, 88, of Good Samaritan Home, formerly of 714 E. Brennan Drive and of Sutter, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Quincy. She was born July 14, 1931, in Quincy, a daughter of Mathias and Esther Obert. She married Loren Hufendick on June 15, 1957. He died Oct. 6, 1993. Marjorie attended St. Michael's School. She worked at Motorola before attending Gem City Business College. She was a secretary at Tri-State Motor Co. and later worked at Quincy People's Savings and Loan until her marriage. She and Loren raised their family on a small farm in Sutter. Marjorie was a stay-at-home mom until their four children were in school. She enjoyed working in her garden -- especially the strawberry patch -- canning many vegetables and making her family home-cooked meals. She was later a clerical aide for Sutter Elementary School, where she worked for five years until its closing. She also worked for County Market, preparing and promoting products by offering samples to customers. In addition, Marjorie sold wedding invitations and supplies for over 35 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warsaw and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hamilton until her husband's death in 1993. Marjorie then moved to Quincy, where she was an active member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. She was involved in the Ladies of St. Francis Society, St. Francis Funeral Choir, Legion of Mary Auxiliary, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, Quincy Cursillo (133) and Auxiliary (204). Marjorie was involved in Fourth Day Renewals and the Quincy Deanery Ladies Blanket Project, where she enjoyed making comforters to give to charity. She organized a Christmas card shower for St. Francis parishioners who were in nursing homes, which brought in over 2,000 cards each year. Marjorie was in the St. Vincent DePaul Outreach Society, where she designed and sent cards to parishioners for various occasions. Her greatest joys were her strong Catholic faith and her marriage to Loren. She had especially fond memories of their 25th wedding anniversary in 1982, when they renewed their wedding vows and celebrated with family and friends. Marjorie was a "people person" who brought fun and laughter to everyone she met along life's way. She cherished every moment she spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. Survivors include four children, Kent (Denise) Hufendick and Kelvin (Nancy) Hufendick of Ursa, Keith (DeAnna) Hufendick of Jacksonville and Mary "Kay" (Randall) Knight of Ursa; 10 grandchildren, Sara (D.J.) Knuffman of Liberty, Rachel (Jared) Schlipman of Ursa, Anna (Keith) Stewart of Springfield, Amie (Clifton) Hake of Richview, Ryan (Jackie) Hufendick of Mahomet, Jason Hufendick of New York City, Brandon Hufendick of Baltimore, Aaron Hufendick of Jacksonville, Marissa Knight and her fiance, Ryan Gilker of Ursa, and Ross Knight and his fiancee, Kacie Koch of Mendon; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Drew and Beau Knuffman of Liberty, Emmett and Monroe Schlipman of Ursa, Parker and Carter Stewart of Springfield, Rollie and Ella Hake of Richview; Savannah Hufendick of Mahomet, and Nolan and Kaylan Gilker of Ursa; brothers, Richard Obert of Quincy, Robert (Jane) Obert of Liberty, Paul (Carol) Obert of Gibson City, and Alvin "Butch" (Dorothy) Obert of Camp Point; and sister, Carol Vogel of Quincy. In addition to her husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Obert, and his wife, Anna Mae Obert; brother-in-law, Ronald Vogel; and sister-in-law, Dolores Obert. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church or Good Samaritan Home Activity Fund. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 14 to June 16, 2020