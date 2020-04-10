Home

Marjorie E. Harrell

Marjorie E. Harrell Obituary
Marjorie E. Harrell, 89, of Carthage, passed away at 4:10 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Maple Grove Care Center.

Marjorie E. (Anderson) Harrell was born Nov. 20, 1930, the daughter of Saul and Minnie (Engstrom) Anderson in Moline. She graduated from Orion High School in 1948 and went on to graduate from Augustana College in Rock Island in 1952 with her bachelor's degree and then received her master's degree in education from Western Illinois University in 1969.

Marjorie taught in several high schools, including Rock Island, Carthage, Abingdon, Mount Morris and Hamilton high schools.

On Feb. 14, 1959, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Harrell in Andover.

Marjorie was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church for 60 years, joining in 1959. She had served on the Trinity Lutheran Church Council and Finance Committee. She had also served as a Sunday school teacher and vacation Bible school teacher, as well as other positions.

She was a member of Hancock County Republican Women, Carthage American Legion Auxiliary, Carthage Women's Club, Hancock County Historical Society and the Western Illinois Reading Council. She served on Memorial Hospital and Hancock County Nursing Home boards for 18 years and held several offices.

Marjorie enjoyed her grandchildren and liked to attend their activities. She enjoyed traveling, reading and playing bridge.

Survivors include her husband, Lawrence, of Carthage; two sons, Steven Harrell of Fishers, Ind., and David (Denise) Harrell of Carthage; four grandchildren, Christopher (Alicia), Catherine, Jon (McKenna) and Morgan Harrell; a sister, Phyllis (George) Harrell of Stronghurst; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Private family funeral services will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Carthage with burial to follow in Moss Ridge Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or Memorial Hospital Foundation Fund.

Printy Funeral Home, Carthage, is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
