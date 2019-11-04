|
|
QUINCY -- Marjorie Evelyn Stone, 97, formerly of 711 Harrison, Quincy, died at 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Sunset Home. Marjorie was born Nov. 26, 1921, in Coatsburg, Ill., a daughter of Otis H. and Julia Long Stone. She attended Camp Point, Illinois schools. She was employed by Harris Corporation from 1952 until 1984, when she retired. Marjorie was a member of the Quarter Century Club. Marjorie was an avid reader, listened to Christian music, and watched programs on WTJR. She also enjoyed playing cards and eating out with her friends. She was a long time member of Bethel Assembly of God Church where she taught a Sunday school class for 52 years. She was awarded the teacher of the year award in the State of Illinois in 2007. She was also a member of the church Senior Group and the Women's Missionary Group. She is survived by two cousins, Patty Brown of La Grange, Mo., and Doris Sovar of Anna, Ill.; and her good friends, Linda and Steve Swink, Jeanie Griffith, Wanda Webster, Marcy Walton, and Dan and Sharon Tanna. She also had many other friends and her church family. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Gladys M. Stone; a brother, Otis H. Stone, Jr. and his wife, Julia; and a cousin, Virginia Epker. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Bethel Church (12th & Jefferson), with Pastor Todd Hastings officiating. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, Ill. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Bethel Church (12th & Jefferson). Memorials to Bethel Church. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019