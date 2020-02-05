|
|
Marjorie L. McGlauchlen, 88, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Valley View Healthcare in Elkhart. Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Feb. 7, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, Ill. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery in Plainville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home. Marjorie was born Jan. 7, 1932, in Quincy to Emmett and Irene (Linthicum) Weisinger. Survivors include four children, Patti McGlauchlen, Linda (Dirk) Hough, Lee McGlauchlen and Kevin (Laura) McGlauchlen; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Donna Weisinger. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Robert Weisinger and Doris Flowers. Marjorie worked at the Elkhart Public Library for more than 20 years until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, cross-stitching and most of all, reading. Marjorie was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she attended book clubs and Bible study groups. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elkhart Public Library. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020