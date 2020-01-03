|
Marjorie R. Niekamp, 91, of Bickford Senior Living of Quincy, formerly of 6330 N. 60th St., died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Bickford Senior Living. She was born April 3, 1928, in Quincy, he daughter of Francis and Viola (Wellman) Wiewel. She married Richard C. Niekamp on May 20, 1947, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Quincy. He preceded her in death Oct. 17, 2012. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and was formerly a member of St. Dominic Church and the ladies group at the church. Marjorie was an Avon cosmetics salesperson for more than 50 years. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the Quincy Boat Club. She volunteered at the Blessing Hospital Tea Room for many years. Marjorie also greatly enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge. Survivors include four children, Judy Barrett Krall of Puyallup, Wash., Jane Leffers and her husband, Floyd, Jeff Niekamp and his wife, Nita, and Jerel Niekamp and his wife, Carolyn, all of Quincy; 10 grandchildren, Renae (Dr. Kurt) Besch, Chad (Cori) Barrett, Lee (Sarah) Leffers, Lisha (Carl) Buckwalter, Cinda (Brian) Barnes, Trista (Wes) Neisen, Jeffrey (Georgia) Niekamp, Amanda (John) Fallin, Gary (Bonnie) Rankin and Kim Paetow; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Loren "Sonny" (June) Wiewel and Kenny (Sandy Bush) Wiewel; a sister-in-law, Ruth Wiewel; a brother-in-law, Leonard Niekamp; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; sons-in-law, Fred Barrett and Vincent Krall; a great-grandchild, Charlotte Niekamp; brother, Lloyd Wiewel; sister, Dorothy Niekamp; and a sister-in-law, Jackie Wiewel. The family wishes to thank all the staff and family at Bickford Cottages for their outstanding assistance and help that they provided throughout the years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Interment will be in Quincy Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church and from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Blessing Foundation for Hospice, Blessing Hospital Cancer Center or to St. Anthony Catholic Church. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020