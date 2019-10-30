Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
Mark E. Denum


1962 - 2019
Mark E. Denum Obituary
QUINCY -- Mark E. Denum, 57, of Quincy, died at 3:49 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his home.

Mark was born April 13, 1962, in Quincy, a son of Bill and Frances Schaberg Denum.

He graduated from Quincy High School in 1980. Mark worked at Titan Wheel for 24 years.

Mark was an avid outdoors man. He loved to go camping, hiking, mushroom hunting, riding his four-wheeler and fishing. As Mark would always tell his boys while fishing, "Water's on the Reel." Mark loved to go out on his porch and watch Nascar. He loved to spend time with his sons and family. Mark had a green thumb and enjoyed to tend his garden and his yard.

Mark is survived by his two sons, Josh (Kelsie) Denum, of Quincy, and Brian Denum of Calif.; his father, Bill, of Quincy; two brothers, Michael (Shera) Denum and Patrick (Barbara) Denum, both of Quincy; two step daughters, Kelsey Austin of Lima, Ill., and Amanda Burgess, of Girard, Ill.; three grandchildren, Kylee and Jaxsyn Denum of Quincy, and Dallon Denum, of Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Denum, and his brother, Jody Denum.

Celebration of Life Services are at noon Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Disseler officiating.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
Remember
