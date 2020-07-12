|
BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- Mark Robert Philpott of Bellingham, Wash., formerly of Quincy, Ill., passed away June 29, 2020. Mark was born Oct. 25, 1952, in Quincy, Ill., the fourth son of Glenn Edward Philpott and Elma Louise (McFarland) Philpott. After graduation from Quincy Senior High, where he played on the tennis team, Mark enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was first stationed in Minot, N.D., where he met and married Roseline Boyle. Mark then served in Thailand during the Vietnam War. After finishing his enlistment and moving back to North Dakota, he and Roseline welcomed a daughter, Beverly, in 1972. Mark went on to complete HVAC schooling and began work in the HVAC field. In 1976, Mark and Roseline headed out to the west coast where Mark worked at Todd's and Lockheed Shipyards. In 1979, they welcomed their son, Mark. After many years in the shipyards, Mark began his long career at Boeing building the 737 airplane and later becoming the Tool Room Supervisor before his retirement in 2015. Mark was known for his boundless energy and willingness to lend a hand if someone needed help. He was always quick with a joke and eager to share stories of his children and grandchildren. Mark will be remembered for his unbelievable sense of humor, his undeniable love of family, his silliness, his compassion, his strong work ethic, his selflessness, his twinkly blue eyes, and infectious smile. Mark will be greatly missed. Mark was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Curtis (passing shortly after birth) and Billy Jon; mother of his children, nana to his grandchildren, and dear friend, Roseline Boyle; and his faithful pup, Sadie. Mark is survived by his daughter, Beverly Matson and her husband, Michael of Ferndale, Wash.; and his son, Mark and his wife, Melissa of Vancouver, Wash. He also leaves behind four loving grandchildren, Curtis Matson, Madelyn Matson, Payton Philpott and Mark W. Philpott; brothers, Glenndon (Butch) and wife DeeAnn of Belleville, Ill., Danny and wife Joan of Boonville, Mo., Michael and wife Nancy of Stillwater, Okla.; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at a future date. Please share your memories of Mark at molesfarewelltributes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 12 to July 14, 2020